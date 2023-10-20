Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $189.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

