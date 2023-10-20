Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

