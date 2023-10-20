Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $205,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 660,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

NYSE DT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

