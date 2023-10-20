Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 103.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FHN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

