Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE MTG opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

