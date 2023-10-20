Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 120.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYCB opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

