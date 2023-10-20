Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $64.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

