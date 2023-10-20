Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ENI by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 605,268 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 386,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ENI by 253.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on E shares. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

