Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

