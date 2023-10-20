Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.