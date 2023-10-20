Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Cognex Stock Down 0.6 %

CGNX stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

