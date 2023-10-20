Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,493 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

