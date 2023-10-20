Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.46 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

