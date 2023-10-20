Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

IEX opened at $195.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.12 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

