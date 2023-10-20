Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

