Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

