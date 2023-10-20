Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $452.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

