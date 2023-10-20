Vericel Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Vericel Stock Performance
VCEL opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.
Institutional Trading of Vericel
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 216.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 163.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 247,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the period.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
