Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 315,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth $2,274,000. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 506,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

