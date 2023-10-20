Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,870,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

