Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 26.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 132.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 834,166 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

