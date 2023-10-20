VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.41% of VersaBank worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VersaBank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

