Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.97.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

