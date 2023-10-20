Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 204,164 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

