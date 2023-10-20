Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

