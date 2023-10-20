Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.