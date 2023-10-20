Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.74 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

