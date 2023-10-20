Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 81,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

FCX stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.