Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

