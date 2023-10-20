Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,344 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Avient by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
