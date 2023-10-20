Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

