Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

