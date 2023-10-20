Virtu Financial LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

