Virtu Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,071 shares of company stock worth $24,879,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

