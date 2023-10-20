Virtu Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

