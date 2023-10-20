Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.31 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

