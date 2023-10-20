Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $202.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.