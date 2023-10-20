WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

WAFD stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. WaFd has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 94.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth approximately $6,921,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

