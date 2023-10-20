WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $24.60. WaFd shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 122,552 shares.

The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.47%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WaFd

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WaFd by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WaFd by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.