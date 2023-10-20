WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.07.
WKME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Shares of WKME opened at $8.94 on Friday. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
