Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get BRP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP Group

BRP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BRP opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. BRP Group has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $247,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,124 shares in the company, valued at $304,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,221,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,122 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,469,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,322,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,604,000 after purchasing an additional 515,765 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.