Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

