Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 229.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

