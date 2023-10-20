Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.65 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

