Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.18.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.