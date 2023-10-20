Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.32, but opened at $78.60. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 29,284 shares.

The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

