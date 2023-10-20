Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 98,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 126.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

