XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 665.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth about $573,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

