Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Yelp Stock Up 0.2 %

Yelp stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,005. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.