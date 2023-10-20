Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 9.7 %

ZION opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

